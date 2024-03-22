iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3842 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

