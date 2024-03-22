iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on March 27th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2673 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

