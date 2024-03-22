iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 27th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMV. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

