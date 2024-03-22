iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 27th

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1114 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

