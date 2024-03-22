iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on March 27th

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3268 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

