iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

