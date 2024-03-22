iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.