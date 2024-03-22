iShares MSCI Germany ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,206 put options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,315 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 45,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

