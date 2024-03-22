iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 27th

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PABU opened at $56.92 on Friday. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

