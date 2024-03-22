iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

