iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2191 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

