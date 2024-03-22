iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IYF opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.