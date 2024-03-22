Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 6,967 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $209,288.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,242,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,501.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,538 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $256,225.38.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 9,749 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $292,567.49.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.54 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

