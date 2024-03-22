Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.14

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 121492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

