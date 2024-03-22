Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,115 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

