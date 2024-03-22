Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,115 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.