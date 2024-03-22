Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JANX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.