Jason Wudi Sells 33,830 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Free Report) insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00.

Jamf Trading Up 1.4 %

JAMF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.