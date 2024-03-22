Jason Wudi Sells 33,830 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00.

JAMF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

