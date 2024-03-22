Jennifer Jarrett Sells 13,449 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96.

Shares of RCUS opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 764,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

