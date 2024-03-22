Jeremy M. Levin Purchases 18,248 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 369.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 2,682,320 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,721,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,327,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 142.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 713,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 435.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 834,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

