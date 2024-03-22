Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of INSP stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
