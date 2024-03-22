Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.47

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.47, with a volume of 27332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

