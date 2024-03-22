Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.47

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.47, with a volume of 27332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
