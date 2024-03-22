JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $62.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUN

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.