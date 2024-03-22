JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $554.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 551.73 ($7.02), with a volume of 79121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.01).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 529.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 497.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,068.97%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

