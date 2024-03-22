KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.68.

NYSE KBH opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

