KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of KB Home worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $68.52 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

