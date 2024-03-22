Kerry Porritt Sells 10,783 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.81), for a total value of £108,476.98 ($138,099.27).

Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kerry Porritt acquired 15,000 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($178,357.73).

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company has a market capitalization of £740.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 827.06. Keller Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,036 ($13.19).

Keller Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,719.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Further Reading

