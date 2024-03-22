Kevin Boyd Buys 3,000 Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,939.53).

Bodycote Stock Up 2.1 %

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 625.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 613.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,513.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote plc has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($6.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 728.50 ($9.27).

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.78) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

