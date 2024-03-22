Kevin Boyd Purchases 11,872 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41).

Genuit Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 439 ($5.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. Genuit Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 442 ($5.63). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,135.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

