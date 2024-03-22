Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,989,000 after purchasing an additional 644,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,674,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

