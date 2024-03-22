Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$116,433.57. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.