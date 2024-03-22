Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.72

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.61, with a volume of 36162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Kirby alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kirby

Kirby Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $765,839.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,081. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.