Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.72

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.61, with a volume of 36162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,575 shares of company stock worth $3,716,081. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

