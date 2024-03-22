Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 149,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,939.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

