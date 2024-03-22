Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Apple by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 14,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Apple by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 20,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.08. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

