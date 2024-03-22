Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.82

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.82 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 10581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

