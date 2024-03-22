Leerink Partnrs Comments on Oculis Holding AG’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oculis in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

OCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

OCS stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

