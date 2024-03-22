Leerink Partnrs Comments on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 847,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
