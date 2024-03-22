Leerink Partnrs Comments on Synlogic, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SYBX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

