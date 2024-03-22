Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, March 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

