Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $183.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

LEN opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

