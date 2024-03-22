Lifeway Foods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lifeway Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

LWAY stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,177.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,216 shares of company stock worth $818,566. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

