LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

