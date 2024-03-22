Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.53

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3412524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYG
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.