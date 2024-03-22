Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.53

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3412524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

