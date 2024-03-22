Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.17 ($0.73).

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($572,883.51). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LON LLOY opened at GBX 52.43 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

