Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.83

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 89161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,070 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

