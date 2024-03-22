Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.1 %

LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $300.78 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

