Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70-10.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average of $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $300.78 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

