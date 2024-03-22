Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $478.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $300.78 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

