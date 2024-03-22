Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.200, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $300.78 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.