LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

